Kim Kardashian robbery arrests
Police have arrested 17 people over the Paris heist.
Police have arrested 17 people over the Paris heist.
The diva is shunning the spotlight after her disastrous New Years Eve performance.
Ryan has the latest sport headlines.
Sam Mac has the national weather forecast from the Gold Coast.
Sunrise has all the local and international news headlines.
Extraordinary Frisbee tricks, not so extraordinary BMX fails, and a snowmobiler drives off a twenty-foot dam into a river. Oh, and a guy hides inside a snowman.
Impressive rollerblading wins, not so impressive BMX fails and a snowmobile does a backflip. Oh, and two grown men joust with boxing gloves on mini motorcycles.
Cool Dude Perfect wins, not so cool BMX fails, and a guy sets a record for the most kicks to his own head. Oh, and a slip-n-slide covered with 1000 packs of ramen.
Awesome dude perfect trampoline shots, not so awesome roof jumps, and some guys pull a buried alive prank. Oh, and a guy eats ten grapefruit in ten minutes.
Cyrus is presented with damaging information that could alter the presidential race entirely.