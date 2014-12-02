The Next Level: Sat 4 Feb, season 2 episode 3
The south coast of NSW has some of the best estuary fishing in the country and this episode, its all about the elusive estuary, Perch.
The south coast of NSW has some of the best estuary fishing in the country and this episode, its all about the elusive estuary, Perch.
It's technology versus knowledge and skill in a showdown between an angler fisherman and Matt.
The Bathurst 12 hour is underway with the biggest lineup seen in the races history.
Australia is hoping to claim the world record for the largest haka, currently held by the French.
A Sunrise viewer has won $20,000.
We get an exclusive look into how the world's fasted man spends his time.
Critics have concerns 12-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown is being exploited after she became the face of Calvin Klein's latest campaign.
World leaders have continued their condemnation of U.S President Donald Trump's temporary ban of migrants from largely Muslim countries.
JT has another national weather forecast from the ski field at Tahoe, California.
We look at ways to save your gas money after petrol prices increased 25 cents in just a few months.