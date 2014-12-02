Trophy Wife: Mon 16 Jan, season 1 episode 15
When Bert successfully reads a hundred books, Pete and Kate have to throw him the birthday party of his dreams - complete with a fire eater on stilts, professional dancers and a special visitor.
Incredible bike tricks, not so incredible parkour fails and a guy in a Santa suit gets blasted with paintballs. Oh, and a bunch of dudes form a human bicycle.
When Kate tries to play matchmaker with Diane and another parent on a field trip, she soon learns that Diane is more challenging to set up than she originally thought.
After the quarterfinal match ups are announced, two members of the final eight face off in an epic battle.
This eye-opening documentary reveals the remarkable reality of women who live with heterosexual partners who cross-dress. An honest, warm and empowering film that follows four couples as they open up …
Candid documentary about heterosexual women who married a gay man. They reveal how they got into the situation and how they maintain a loving marriage in unusual circumstances.
Follows the lives of two polyamorous families. Married to Victoria for 15 years, Chris plans to marry Louise in an unofficial ceremony. Meanwhile newly-graduated Bea, Toby and Dan, elect to start a …
In this heart-warming and eye-opening documentary, couples who met in a virtual world, in games such as World of Warcraft and Second Life, tell their digital fairytales.
Christa becomes insecure in her new relationship with Neal when his ex-girlfriend, Dr Grace Adams, returns to Angels Memorial after spending a year volunteering in Haiti.
The doctors are questioned following a violent incident inside the hospital that leaves two doctors gravely injured.